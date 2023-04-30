76.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Driving tests for senior citizens

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After two incidents where both drivers were over 90, I believe Florida should adopt a mandatory testing system similar to that of Illinois. At 75 you must take a road test. At 80 you must take a road test every two years and at 87 you must take a road test every year.
IMHO this is way overdue in Florida and with modern technology it’s possible to have a driving simulator at every DMV location. All you would have to do would be to insert your license for verification and if you fail, then you take a real road test.

Phil Berkowitz
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

