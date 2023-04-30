77.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Four generations gather for photo in Village of Liberty Park

By Staff Report

Four generations recently gathered for a family photo in the Village of Liberty Park.

From left, are John Petillo, Nicolas Petillo holding his son Mason, and Anthony Petillo.

Anthony Petillo was joined by his son John, his grandson Nicolas and his great-grandson Mason.
Photos