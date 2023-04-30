77.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Man headed to state prison after pointing gun at woman at hotel in The Villages

By Staff Report
A man is headed to state prison after pointing a gun at a woman last year at a hotel in The Villages.

Jimero Lee Von Jackson, 24, of Ozark, Ala., was sentenced last week in Lake County Court to three years in prison following his arrest June 27 at the Comfort Suites on Avenida Central in The Villages. He was given credit for 302 days already served in the Lake County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

Jackson pointed a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a guest room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson had struck the woman several times and choked her.

When police attempted to enter the hotel room, Jackson jumped out a window onto a section of the roof. He would not comply with officers’ commands to come down off the roof, so Lake County Fire Rescue was called to the scene with a ladder truck. An officer used the ladder to access the roof and take Jackson into custody. Jackson initially attempted to give officers a false name. His true identity was learned after officers found his Alabama identification card. The gun was found behind the headboard in the hotel room.

