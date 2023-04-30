Richard Milton Decker, 82 of Ballston Spa, NY died Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was born June 21, 1940 in Oswego, NY, the son of the late Milton Decker and Vivian (Garlock) Decker. Richard received his Bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University and his Master’s degree from SUNY Albany. Richard married Kathleen Wawro in 1965. A very devoted couple who were happily married for 57 years and enjoyed traveling the world, trying new restaurants and attending the theater together. Richard and Kathleen lived half the year in Summerfield, FL and half in Ballston Spa, NY. Richard was loved by so many in both of the communities he called home.

Richard had a career in education for 40 years in the Saratoga Springs City School District. He taught social studies for 20 years and later served as a guidance counselor for 20 years. During this time, he was also a wrestling coach and official. Richard also dedicated many years to the Adult Education Program for the Saratoga Springs School System as its director.

Richard kept very busy over the years as a member of many clubs and organizations. He was involved as a director of the Saratoga County Fair for 40 years, a member at the Clifton Park Elks Club, and was instrumental in the formation of the Ballston Spa Little League.

In his retirement Richard loved to read and was an avid pickleball player and instructor. During his time in Florida, he volunteered as the Resident-Chair of the Spruce Creek Games for Charity. He was very involved in the success of these games over many years. He dedicated so much time to these activities because what Richard loved most was to see people have fun and be happy.

Richard loved watching sports and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. His biggest love of all was his wife, Kathy.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Decker, and brother, Larry Decker. He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Decker; sister, Debra Munno (William) Great Neck, NY; sister-in-Law, Judy Decker, Medina, NY; two sons, Kurt Decker, Saratoga Springs, NY, Chris Decker (Lori), New Smyrna Beach, FL; and five grandchildren, Jack, Nick, Cali, Sarah and Julia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.