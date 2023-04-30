Rising star will open for Sara Evans at show at The Sharon

Rising star Christina Vukel will be opening for Sara Evans at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352)753-3229. This show is in support of The Arts Bridge Charity, theartsbridgecharity.org

At just 17 years old, the Sorrento resident has created a name for herself with over 150,000 Spotify streams, 3,500 Facebook followers, and a dedicated fan base in her Florida hometown.

She has released 25 songs, including her recent “They Say” album, and continues to write songs for future releases. Eye-catching music videos accompany “Instead Of Getting Over It” and “Boy Did It Hurt”, showing the ranging creativity of the rising star. Her talents don’t end there, with skills on both piano and guitar, Vukel can hold her own in intimate acoustic performances and with her full band, formed in October of 2022 to accompany her on larger stages.

Vukel’s soothing voice and soulful delivery have garnered performances in renowned venues including The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and Hard Rock Café Orlando.

In her free time, Vukel volunteers at Shaping heARTS, non-profit organization based in Mount Dora, providing music education to local children.