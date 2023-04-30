Rosemary Jung

Rosemary (Gustman) Jung, age 91, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on April 14, 2023. Rosemary was born June 6, 1931 in Appleton, daughter of the late Ernest and Antoinette (Vander Zanden) Gustman.On September 4, 1949, she married John Jung, celebrating almost 74 years.

Rosemary had a beautiful singing voice and sang with the Chaminade and with a band when she was a young girl. She loved music and golfing. Rosemary knit and sold many baby sweaters in her lifetime. She was excellent at it. She was known as “The Sweater Lady”. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos, playing the lottery and scratch offs. Her family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her husband John, sons Mark (Cathy) Jung, Thomas Jung, Patrick Jung (friend Amy), daughter Susan (Mike) Faulks and grandchildren Megan (Joe) Paalman, Erik (Alex) Jung, Brett Jung (friend Allison) , Cresha Jung, Rainboe (Philip) Reeves, Louis Jung, Tyler Faulks (friend Bibiana) and Cassandra (Charley) Hopp, and 6 great grandchildren. Also, by sisters-in-law Mary DeKoch and Jeanne (David) Young and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by daughter, Lynn, sisters Delores Kosluchar and Elaine (Robert) Maas, brother Ernest H. (Margery) Gustman and brother-in-law Al DeKoch.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate Rosemary’s life. Interment will be May 5, 2023 at the Florida National Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice for the care and comfort given to Rosemary.