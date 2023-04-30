77.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 30, 2023
type here...

Rosemary Jung

By Staff Report
Rosemary Jung
Rosemary Jung

Rosemary (Gustman) Jung, age 91, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on April 14, 2023. Rosemary was born June 6, 1931 in Appleton, daughter of the late Ernest and Antoinette (Vander Zanden) Gustman.On September 4, 1949, she married John Jung, celebrating almost 74 years.

Rosemary had a beautiful singing voice and sang with the Chaminade and with a band when she was a young girl. She loved music and golfing. Rosemary knit and sold many baby sweaters in her lifetime. She was excellent at it. She was known as “The Sweater Lady”. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos, playing the lottery and scratch offs. Her family meant the world to her.

She is survived by her husband John, sons Mark (Cathy) Jung, Thomas Jung, Patrick Jung (friend Amy), daughter Susan (Mike) Faulks and grandchildren Megan (Joe) Paalman, Erik (Alex) Jung, Brett Jung (friend Allison) , Cresha Jung, Rainboe (Philip) Reeves, Louis Jung, Tyler Faulks (friend Bibiana) and Cassandra (Charley) Hopp, and 6 great grandchildren. Also, by sisters-in-law Mary DeKoch and Jeanne (David) Young and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by daughter, Lynn, sisters Delores Kosluchar and Elaine (Robert) Maas, brother Ernest H. (Margery) Gustman and brother-in-law Al DeKoch.

A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate Rosemary’s life. Interment will be May 5, 2023 at the Florida National Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice for the care and comfort given to Rosemary.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Freedom of speech denied at CDD 7 town hall meeting

A Village of Bonita resident who attended CDD 7’s town hall meeting, claims he was denied freedom of speech. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages.

The Villages is as close to utopia as you can get

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that The Villages is as close to utopia as you can get.

Photos