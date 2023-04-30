77.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 30, 2023
UPS golf cart delivery driver completes anger management after altercation with boss

By Staff Report
David Aaron Clement 1
David Aaron Clement

A former UPS golf cart delivery driver has completed an anger management course after an altercation with his boss during the busy holiday season.

David Aaron Clement, 57, of the Village of Bonita completed the 12-hour anger management course on April 12, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. The class is part of a pre-trial intervention deal that could see the dismissal of a battery charge being  faced by Clement who was arrested in December while working as a golf cart delivery driver for UPS.

A UPS manager on Dec. 16 informed Clement the golf cart he had been using was going to be used by someone else and ordered Clement to get out of the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Clement refused to exit the vehicle, prompting the 6 foot fall UPS manager to get into the golf cart and sit beside Clement, triggering an alleged altercation between the two men.

Clement remains free on $1,000 bond.

Letters to the Editor

