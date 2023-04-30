Villager enters plea after flash drives with child pornography found in bedroom

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he has been charged with possessing pornographic images of little girls.

Zane Paul Stalter, 75, entered a written plea of not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He remains free on $180,000 bond.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested April 19 at his home at 2524 Banning Court in the Margaux Villas in the Village of Hemingway.

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives received information that an individual residing at his address was uploading videos of child pornography.

Working with Google, it was learned that Stalter was using the email address [email protected] Google revealed that Stalter was the account holder and provided Stalter’s name, address, phone number and alternate email address, [email protected]

During the search of his home, flash drives held together by a rubber band were found in a bowl on a chest of drawers in the master bedroom. The flash drives contained a folder entitled “Movies.” The movies included a girl who appeared to be 12 wearing a black bra and another girl who was not wearing any clothing. Both girls were dancing for the camera. Other much more graphic videos included girls who were under the age of 11.

Stalter has been a volunteer working with the Junior Golf Foundation and served as a board member on the now-defunct Community Improvement Council.