Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

To the Editor:

Moved here in 2019 and life was great for softball and golf. Now golfing near us is nothing but a nightmare for executive golfing. You have to love pitch and putt courses because they are using smoke and mirrors to new and potential owners to draw them in with the executive courses. What happens is the older residents get pitch and putts (over 80 percent of the time with streaks 5 and 3 in a row common), while all the people moving in east of Marsh Bend Trail (501) to Morse Boulevard get to golf executive courses. Where are the executive courses in those new areas? Two pitch and putts and two putting courses, REALLY! No real clubhouse with a restaurant for Southern Oaks, just attach it to the mini town square they built. Also, I realize this will never see the light of day, but I have to finally vent my frustrations.

Anthony Schneiders

Village of McClure