82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Moved here in 2019 and life was great for softball and golf. Now golfing near us is nothing but a nightmare for executive golfing. You have to love pitch and putt courses because they are using smoke and mirrors to new and potential owners to draw them in with the executive courses. What happens is the older residents get pitch and putts (over 80 percent of the time with streaks 5 and 3 in a row common), while all the people moving in east of Marsh Bend Trail (501) to Morse Boulevard get to golf executive courses. Where are the executive courses in those new areas? Two pitch and putts and two putting courses, REALLY! No real clubhouse with a restaurant for Southern Oaks, just attach it to the mini town square they built. Also, I realize this will never see the light of day, but I have to finally vent my frustrations.

Anthony Schneiders
Village of McClure

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Freedom of speech denied at CDD 7 town hall meeting

A Village of Bonita resident who attended CDD 7’s town hall meeting, claims he was denied freedom of speech. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos