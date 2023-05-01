John D Hewitt, 83, of Summerfield, FL, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice.

He was born May 9,1939 in Spring Green, WI., and moved here from Faribault MN. In 2005.

He retired as a Warehouse Receiver in the grocery industry after 31 years. He loved to play golf and go fishing in his spare time. He is survived by his wife Lois Hewitt of Summerfield, FL, stepson Jeff Lambert of Faribault, MN., 3 stepdaughters Kim (Ken) Favro of Faribault, MN., Rhonda (Greg) Truax of Summerfield, FL., Cindy Reint of Faribault, MN., 2 sisters Jewel and (Roger)Rockwell of Rockford, WI., Connie (Robert) Hewitt of Dane, WI.,brother Ted Hellenbrand of Barabo Wisconsin 2 sister-in-Laws Pat Bauer of Coon Rapids, MN.,, Marge (Tom) Casey of Plainfield, ILL., many grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by a stepson Russell H. Lambert, mother Elaine (Ted) Hellenbrand, Father John (Joan) Hewitt, brother Kenneth Hewitt, and a son-in-Law John Reint.