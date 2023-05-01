Nancy L. Fitzgerald

With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Fitzgerald, Kayser and Arndorfer families announce the passing of our kind, brave, caring and unimaginably generous wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Nancy Lou Fitzgerald. She left this earth guided by her angels on March 28th, 2023.

She was born in Ackley, Iowa on December 15, 1935, graduated from West High School in Waterloo Iowa. She married Jack Fitzgerald in 1954 and moved to Florida with their first-born daughter Karen in 1960. She loved the Florida lifestyle, active in golf, sultry drinks on the beach and gliding across the dance floor. A few years later her golden boy Mike was born followed by their baby Trish.

With 3 children in tow, she continued her education and became a nurse, working in the emergency room at first and then in a pediatric cardiac physician’s office. Later she decided to obtain her real estate license and focused on property management.

She fell in love with The Village lifestyle in 2003, very active in the community, golf, water aerobics, and lunch with the girls. Many, many dear friends she met along the way.

She was married for 43 years to Jack who passed away in 1998 and is survived by her children Karen Kayser from Waterloo, Iowa, Mike Fitzgerald from Boston Massachusetts and Trish Fitzgerald from Sarasota Florida, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, her brother Bob Arndorfer from Gainesville, Florida, Sister Tina Sloan from The Villages and Brother-in-law Bob Flower from Sebring, Florida.

In her words, she had a passion for life, her Catholic faith, family and her dear friends from Florida and Iowa.

Services will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church on July 1st at 8:30am followed by a celebration of life at Lake McMeekin. Like the old days, we have planned a great party with food, drinks, water sports and music from her pre-arranged music play list.

In lieu of flowers please consider a charitable gift to UF Shands Hospital Pulmonary Division Fund ID 000551 or a charity of your choice.