Police deploy Taser while chasing down Home Depot shoplifting suspect

Police deployed a Taser while chasing down a Home Depot shoplifting suspect.

Edward Hanson Jr., 48, who is homeless, took a cordless drill and charger from the store on Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He fled on foot with officers chasing him down as he headed toward the nearby ABC Fine Wine & Spirits liquor store. One of the officers deployed a Taser and Hanson fell into some bushes.

A second officer attempted to handcuff Hanson, but he pulled away and would not cooperate with the officer. Hanson was still in possession of the cordless drill when he was apprehended.

He was arrested on charges of retail theft and resisting arrest. He was booked on $3,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Hanson had been arrested last year after attempting to steal a knife from Sportsman’s Warehouse.