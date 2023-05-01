Steven W. Swartz, age 75, of the Villages, Florida, formerly of Reading, PA, lost his four-year battle with COPD on Friday, April 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean (Handling) Swartz and father, William H. Swartz, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Michelle R. (Burasz) Swartz, daughter Stacey J. (Swartz) Keppen and son-in-law William Keppen of Reading, PA, and son Matthew J. Swartz and granddaughter Piper Swartz of Flagstaff, AZ.

Born in Patuxent River, MD, Steve lived his young life between Berks County, PA and Clearwater, Florida. Following graduation, he returned to Reading to begin a path in industrial sales. From a young draftsman to a Vice President, Steve’s career spanned various locations, where he was known for his analytical abilities, fairness and customer relationships. In his downtime and later into retirement, Steve enjoyed home modernization, lawn and garden maintenance, and designing spaces to live and play with family and friends. He was an exceptional and meticulous craftsman who enjoyed passing his knowledge onto his children.

Some of Steven’s happiest days were spent on the water, as a child in Northeast, MD, to countless fishing trips to the lakes of Newboro, Canada, to a retirement of floating and fishing with his wife on their pontoon boat through the lakes and rivers of central Florida.

Steven loved music, books, dogs, a good wine, photography, a hearty debate on politics, road trips, family holidays, and the western US landscape. He was a skilled storyteller, and could tell a heck of a joke. Although at times a man of few words, Steve’s greatest love was that which he felt for his family, which he demonstrated as a provider, a guide, and a strong, stable force in all of our lives.