78.7 F
The Villages
Monday, May 1, 2023
Swallow-Tailed Kite High In Sky Over Nancy Lopez Country Club

By Staff Report

This swallow-tailed kite was seen soaring high in the skies over Nancy Lopez Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Photos