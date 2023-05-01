The Villages could care less about the locals

To the Editor:

Regarding Suzy Hackett’s Letter to the Editor – I agree with her.

Our wildlife slowly is disappearing just like our cattle fields and vegetable farms. It’s become a hot mess with traffic and everyone in The Villages thinks the locals should be grateful for their arrival and the fact they brought shopping and hospitals to our area. Somehow in the past 100 years we managed to survive without them. Although The Villages may have improved their lifestyle it has greatly reduced the locals’ lifestyle. If only promises were kept of the past where they couldn’t grow past State Road 44. Commissioners back then did the best they could do to ensure a happy balance. Villagers could enjoy their lifestyle in the north and south county could enjoy their rural lifestyle. I attended those meeting and Mr. Morse and commissioners agreed.

But greed creeps in the the Morses’ behalf and they buy/fund new commissioners. To continue to build and destroy Sumter County. They could care less about our eco-system, wildlife, farms or locals.

Let them continue to build on swamp land and flood zones. You can’t fool us locals because we know where it’s at. They will get payback from Mother Nature.

Terri Appel

Bushnell