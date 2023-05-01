79.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

The Villages could care less about the locals

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Regarding Suzy Hackett’s Letter to the Editor – I agree with her.
Our wildlife slowly is disappearing just like our cattle fields and vegetable farms. It’s become a hot mess with traffic and everyone in The Villages thinks the locals should be grateful for their arrival and the fact they brought shopping and hospitals to our area. Somehow in the past 100 years we managed to survive without them. Although The Villages may have improved their lifestyle it has greatly reduced the locals’ lifestyle. If only promises were kept of the past where they couldn’t grow past State Road 44. Commissioners back then did the best they could do to ensure a happy balance. Villagers could enjoy their lifestyle in the north and south county could enjoy their rural lifestyle. I attended those meeting and Mr. Morse and commissioners agreed.
But greed creeps in the the Morses’ behalf and they buy/fund new commissioners. To continue to build and destroy Sumter County. They could care less about our eco-system, wildlife, farms or locals.
Let them continue to build on swamp land and flood zones. You can’t fool us locals because we know where it’s at. They will get payback from Mother Nature.

Terri Appel
Bushnell

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Freedom of speech denied at CDD 7 town hall meeting

A Village of Bonita resident who attended CDD 7’s town hall meeting, claims he was denied freedom of speech. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there is so much more to Sumter County than The Villages.

Photos