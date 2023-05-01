Unlicensed driver from Guatemala arrested on drunk driving charge

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Nicolas Rene Perez-Moral, 43, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado when he almost hit another vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 in Wildwood at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Perez-Moral left the gas station and was spotted by a deputy who initiated a traffic stop at State Road 44 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

It appeared the Guatemalan native, who only speaks Spanish, had been drinking. He handed the deputy a Guatemalan identification card and indicated he does not have a U.S. driver’s license.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .179 and .175 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.