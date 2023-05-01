Villager jailed without bond after failure to complete DUI school

A Villager has been jailed without bond after failure to complete DUI school.

Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 66, of the Village of Bonita, was at the wheel of 2016 Lexus RC200T at 10:46 a.m. Saturday on Cleveland Avenue, when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer who ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended driver’s license.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Messerschmidt’s license had been indefinitely canceled on April 19 for failure to complete DUI school.

He was involved in an accident in the wee hours Dec. 17 on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When a trooper went to interview Messerschmidt at the emergency room, it appeared as if he had been drinking. He failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .105 and .100 blood alcohol content.

Earlier this year, Messerschmidt, a former resident of the Village of Poinciana, was sentenced in a child mentoring case in which he apparently developed an infatuation on the mother of the child he was supposed to be mentoring through the Dads for a Day program. When she rebuffed the then-married Villager, the woman came home and her found clothes had been scattered on the back steps of her residence. Her iMac computer was on the floor of the kitchen with the screen shattered, the arrest report said. Messerschmidt ordered to seek mental health counseling, placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

Because he is on probation, he was booked without bond after Saturday’s arrest for driving while license suspended.