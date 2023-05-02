Dorothea L. Salhaney of The Villages, FL passed away on April 16, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Albany, OH.

She worked at Curtiss Wright during World War II in Columbus, OH. She met and married Joseph Salhaney, an Airforce Flight Navigator and they moved to his hometown of Boston, MA.

They are survived by their Children: Richard Salhaney, Sandra Salhaney, Joanie Day and Gail Bunzick; two Grand Daughters and four Great Grandsons.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at North Lake Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 AM.