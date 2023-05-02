63.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Dorothea L. Salhaney

By Staff Report

Dorothea L. Salhaney of The Villages, FL passed away on April 16, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Albany, OH.

She worked at Curtiss Wright during World War II in Columbus, OH. She met and married Joseph Salhaney, an Airforce Flight Navigator and they moved to his hometown of Boston, MA.

They are survived by their Children: Richard Salhaney, Sandra Salhaney, Joanie Day and Gail Bunzick; two Grand Daughters and four Great Grandsons.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at North Lake Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 20th at 11:00 AM.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents of The Villages south of State Road 44 are being shortchanged when it comes to golf.

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Photos