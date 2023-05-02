End of an era as Lake County diner closes after more than three decades

An era has ended in Lake County. Over 30 years ago, the mom-and-pop restaurant called Haystax opened its doors to the public on Highway 441 and Kurt Street in Eustis. The owners, Dee and Gil, moved their bustling business from its previous location near Main Street.

Gil said, “We closed the doors at 3:00 p.m. that day, and by 5:00 a.m. the next morning, we were ready to open them at their new spot- without missing a beat.”

The diner, known as a local spot, served many people from around the world. Strangers would stop by occasionally, but regulars would come in daily, sometimes more than once daily. They would come in during the early mornings for coffee or breakfast on their way out, and they’d stop back in for a quick lunch later. Some guests even return for dinner on the few nights they were open past 2:00 p.m.

It was a friendly dining destination where both customers and staff shared a camaraderie, much like an extended never-ending family reunion. Whether you dined by yourself or with company at Haystax, you never felt alone because of its welcoming neighborhood atmosphere.

Several generations of loyal patrons spent their weekdays, weekends, and holidays dinners in their favorite booth. If only those walls could talk. I would love to hear all the gossip that they would share. Between the decades of oddball employees and the unique collection of customers – the teenage school skippers, family black sheep, and neighborhood adulterous. I thought I heard it all through the grapevine. But I could only imagine all the whispered secrets that never made the headlines that are now locked up inside that empty building. With tales like that, I’d have my New York bestseller.

We serve them all, from deputies to doctors, farmers, and debutants: local high school sports teams and weekly bible study meetings. I was told many celebrities stopped by this modest venue for their tasty Southern home cooking while in town. To drop a few names, Rod Stewart and Steven Tyler graced the restaurant in the early ’80s. Actors Beau Bridges and William Devane also dined there while filming “Honky Tonk Freeway” in Mount Dora, back when they painted the town pink!

When my family moved to Tavares in 1998, Haystax was my first job in Lake County. I was the first person they hired in several years for any position and a “Yankee,” nonetheless. Yet, through over 10 years employed there with multiple owners and even more coworkers, the diner-style eatery that boasted Southern hospitality managed to make this Jersey girl feel right at home. So much so that I even “cooked” my younger daughter, Makenzie Rae, while working there.

This probably explains why I gained over 50 pounds during my pregnancy, and she came out early weighing almost 10 pounds.

Sadly, the empty building is now only a reminder of the three decades of service it represents. I wish I could have a spirit party and invite all the kind and generous passed souls I believe are up in Heaven at the “Golden Diner,” waiting for me to come and serve them. Then together, we could raise our cups and reminisce about all the wonderful years gone by.

Thank you, Dee and Gil, for giving me a job and accepting my family as part of your kin. My deepest gratitude to you for allowing me to meet all your beautiful customers and staff over the years.

Cheers to all those who had the pleasure of dining or working at Haystax. May our memories live on.

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com