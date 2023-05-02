Miami man in Porsche arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park

A Miami man in a Porsche was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Sergei Prozorov, 34, was driving southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 4 p.m. Saturday when an officer ran the license plate of the vehicle and found that the registered owner has a suspended driver’s license due to his failure to appear in court, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.