81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Miami man in Porsche arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park

By Staff Report
Sergei Prozorov
Sergei Prozorov

A Miami man in a Porsche was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Sergei Prozorov, 34, was driving southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at about 4 p.m. Saturday when an officer ran the license plate of the vehicle and found that the registered owner has a suspended driver’s license due to his failure to appear in court, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents of The Villages south of State Road 44 are being shortchanged when it comes to golf.

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Photos