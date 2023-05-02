New Covenant United Methodist Church raises money to fight child abuse

New Covenant United Methodist Church donated the money raised at last month’s family event to The Ounce of Prevention Fund in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The church, based in The Villages, held an April Family Event on April 2, the first weekend of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Attendees were asked to wear something blue (the official color April’s campaign) and bring a donation to the Ounce of Prevention Fund because of its work strengthening families.

The event’s service project was making 100 Easter baskets for day care centers in the Wildwood community. Families also enjoyed brunch, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, pony rides, photos with the Easter Bunny, and live music.

Attendees of this inaugural event donated $373 toward child abuse prevention, and the church hopes to collect even more contributions next year.

“Thank you to the NCUMC community for helping us spread the word that everyone can help in the mission of supporting families and preventing abuse,” Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida President and CEO Jennifer L. Ohlsen said. “We greatly appreciate faith-based organizations for the important role they play in protecting Florida’s children.”

Founded in 1989, The Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida is a private, nonprofit corporation dedicated to shaping prevention policy and investing in innovative prevention programs that provide measurable benefits to our state’s children, families and communities.

“One of our church’s main values is caring for each other, especially in times of need, but really it’s something we practice every day,” NCUMC Senior Paster Rev. Harold Hendren said. “We are glad to support families in our community and statewide with this donation.”

Another core value of NCUMC is hospitality, believing all people are worthy of dignity and respect, which helps them continue to be a multicultural and multigenerational church. The Ounce of Prevention Fund thanks NCUMC for creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to learn from and support each other.

One stable, caring adult can make a difference in a child’s life. Whether it’s doing a household chore for a new parent, supervising children while they’re swimming, volunteering with a youth organization, or educating caregivers about the safest way for a baby to sleep, every person can do something to help. For parenting tips and other resources, visit https://www.ounce.org/prevention_resources.html.