Last week, I voted to pass H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023. I promised my constituents that I would work to shut off the spigot of spending that has led to over $30 trillion in national debt. I believe in ensuring the health of the U.S. economy and honoring debts incurred; however, I have opposed voting for a debt ceiling increase that does not come with spending reforms that will help us pay down the debt.

While President Biden has refused to open negotiations on the debt crisis, House Republicans have taken action. The Limit, Save, Grow Act:

Limits federal spending and establishes spending levels for Fiscal Year 2024 at FY22 levels – where the government was operating just 4 months ago – and allows for 1% annual growth over the next 10 years.

Saves taxpayers funds by repealing President Biden’s “Green New Deal” energy subsidies, eliminates funding for Biden’s supercharged IRS to hire 87,000 IRS agents, and prohibits Biden’s overreaching executive action to eliminate student loans.

Grows the economy and drives down inflation by rebuilding America’s workforce, lowering energy costs and eliminating red-tape, and blocks efforts to spend taxpayer money outside the normal process by the executive branch by resorting Congress’ Article 1 authority.

It’s also important to note what the bill does NOT do. Contrary to reports from the White House and others, the bill does NOT cut Veteran Benefits, Medicare or Social Security. House Leadership, Appropriations Chairwoman and Veterans Committee Chair have all repeatedly promised this. The Limit, Save, Grow Act responsibly addresses the debt crisis and saves $3.6 trillion taxpayer dollars, while returning spending to FY22 levels – where the government was operating just 4 months ago.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.