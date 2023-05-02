83.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Restaurant manager in The Villages arrested in alleged attack on father of her children

By Staff Report
Kameron Marie Sandy,
A restaurant manager in The Villages has been arrested in an alleged attack on the father of her children.

Kameron Marie Sandy, 33, general manager of The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, was arrested Saturday night on a charge of battery.

The resident of the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood and the man had apparently both been drinking prior to the altercation which occurred while he was driving a vehicle on Mirror Lake Drive, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The two have been in an on-again-off-again relationship for eight years and have three children in common, the report said.

The couple and their children had gone to the Hurricane Dockside Grill in Tavares and were on their way home. Sandy was unhappy that the man had a “friendship” with someone who is “not a good influence.” An argument intensified and she began striking him in the face. He suffered a swollen eye that was “visibly red.”

One of the children told police, “Mommy hurt Daddy.”

Sandy was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Photos