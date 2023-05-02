80.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Restaurant operator with history of success to take over Spanish Springs location

By Staff Report

Augustine’s 1812 House will be ending its run on Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square.

It has been announced that the FMK Restaurant Group headed by Fred Karimipour will take over the location and open a new restaurant there this fall. Karimipour has an undisputed record of success in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, operating Blue Fin Grill and Bar and Harvest at Brownwood, The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Coastal Del Mar at Spanish Springs and several country clubs.

This location has changed hands many times. A new restaurant is expected to open this fall in the space currently operating as Augustine’s 1812 House.

Prior to Augustine’s 1812 House, the restaurant Demshar’s opened in that location in 2017. Demshar’s closed in 2020 and blamed its downturn on COVID-19 and the closure of the town square and The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center during the height of the pandemic.

Prior to the opening of Demshar’s, the eatery had been named Luigino’s and shut its doors in October 2015.

Originally, the restaurant was named Augustine’s and was owned by The Villages.  It offered Italian food and a highly popular salad with breadsticks. The name Augustine’s 1812 House was a tip of the hat to the original name of the restaurant back when Spanish Springs offered the one and only town square in The Villages.

