Richard Iverson, 75, loving husband, father and papa passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Rick was born in Chicago on February 4th, 1948, graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School and attended college in IL and IA. He was a gifted athlete excelling at baseball, bowling (including several 300 games), pool, golf, corn hole, and Bocce.

His life is full of stellar achievements including being drafted into the 1972 Mets baseball team as a pitcher and 2nd baseman. Rick had the innate ability to envision and design many things. He holds two patents: The CaulkSaver which was many years in the making; and he was a primary creator of a patent for a golf tee.

Rick was proud to have served as a police officer, detective and evidence technician with the River Forest, IL, Police Department for many years. He followed with other careers that included being a safety director for a trucking company, owning and operating his own deli (we called him “the deli man”) and finally as an all-around handyman.

In his retirement years, Rick was happiest as a woodworker and spent hours in his garage dreaming up things to make with all of his tools and sophisticated equipment. He loved to please people with his creations, having made hundreds of items including: tables, lamps and clocks, light houses, wishing wells, corn hole boards, Christmas decorations and children’s toys. Rick will be missed for his laughter and quirky sense of humor, his love of board games and cards, and his willingness to help anyone at any time – day or night.

Rick is survived by his wife, Pamela, his daughter Kelly Caposieno (Heide), his son, James Iverson, his step-son Christopher Maass (Jennifer), his grandchildren Jimmy Gagnier, Alexis Gagnier, Calvin Maass, Duncan Maass, and Emmy Rose Iverson; his four siblings, Sue Bouchard (Tom), Kathy Schmidt (Mike), Ray Iverson (Marian); and Karen Kvasnicka (Rich), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his extended Gronemeyer in-law family; and more friends than he could ever have imagined. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, and his mother Maybelle.

The family would like to thank everyone for the loving messages and prayers through this hard time. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation at Celebrations of Life will be held early summer in IL and late autumn in FL. Details TBD.

“Among the best things we can give each other are good memories.” – Henri J.M. Nouwen.