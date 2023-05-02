72.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
type here...

Richard Iverson

By Staff Report
Richard Iverson
Richard Iverson

Richard Iverson, 75, loving husband, father and papa passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Rick was born in Chicago on February 4th, 1948, graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School and attended college in IL and IA. He was a gifted athlete excelling at baseball, bowling (including several 300 games), pool, golf, corn hole, and Bocce.

His life is full of stellar achievements including being drafted into the 1972 Mets baseball team as a pitcher and 2nd baseman. Rick had the innate ability to envision and design many things. He holds two patents: The CaulkSaver which was many years in the making; and he was a primary creator of a patent for a golf tee.

Rick was proud to have served as a police officer, detective and evidence technician with the River Forest, IL, Police Department for many years. He followed with other careers that included being a safety director for a trucking company, owning and operating his own deli (we called him “the deli man”) and finally as an all-around handyman.

In his retirement years, Rick was happiest as a woodworker and spent hours in his garage dreaming up things to make with all of his tools and sophisticated equipment. He loved to please people with his creations, having made hundreds of items including: tables, lamps and clocks, light houses, wishing wells, corn hole boards, Christmas decorations and children’s toys. Rick will be missed for his laughter and quirky sense of humor, his love of board games and cards, and his willingness to help anyone at any time – day or night.

Rick is survived by his wife, Pamela, his daughter Kelly Caposieno (Heide), his son, James Iverson, his step-son Christopher Maass (Jennifer), his grandchildren Jimmy Gagnier, Alexis Gagnier, Calvin Maass, Duncan Maass, and Emmy Rose Iverson; his four siblings, Sue Bouchard (Tom), Kathy Schmidt (Mike), Ray Iverson (Marian); and Karen Kvasnicka (Rich), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his extended Gronemeyer in-law family; and more friends than he could ever have imagined. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, and his mother Maybelle.

The family would like to thank everyone for the loving messages and prayers through this hard time. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation at Celebrations of Life will be held early summer in IL and late autumn in FL. Details TBD.

“Among the best things we can give each other are good memories.” – Henri J.M. Nouwen.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents of The Villages south of State Road 44 are being shortchanged when it comes to golf.

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

No bag drop at Southern Oaks

A Village of Silver Lake resident contends a bag drop is sorely needed at the Southern Oaks golf course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that restaurants should not allow smoking in outdoor areas.

Driving tests for senior citizens

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Florida needs driving tests which are more stringent for senior citizens.

Photos