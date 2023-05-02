Lieutenant Colonel Richard “Dick” Samual James (retired) left this world to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 1, 2023 at age of 89.

He was born in 1933 in Union, South Carolina and raised in Statesville, North Carolina. He was the son of John and Margie James of Statesville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John H. James. Surviving are his loving family: his wife of 63 years, Ardith H James, his children Richard S James, Jr. (Marcia) of Lebanon, MO, Brenda James Patten (Robert) of Mount Desert, ME, Douglas Andrew James (Sara) of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX. And his sister Kay Johnston Woodruff of the Villages, FL, his seven grandchildren Scott (Jacqueline), Chelsea (Noah), Amanda, Brett, Daniel (Lauren), Robert (Lendie), Chris, and Amber and 4 great grandchildren Noah, Nash, Greyson and Ella.

Richard attended Clemson University and then enjoyed a 22 year U.S. Air Force career as a pilot instructor and fighter pilot. He proudly served his country in Vietnam for one year. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for the State of Virginia in the Dept of Emergency Services as a FEMA director for 20 years.

Richard was an avid golfer as well as an accomplished tennis player. He was a long time member of The First Baptist Church at The Villages. His friends and neighbors fondly referred to him as “The Chaplain.”

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on May 7th at 2pm at the First Baptist Church at The Villages. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell with full military honors at a later date.