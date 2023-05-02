81.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
The price of golf continues to climb in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife bought a Austin ranch in the Village of Lynnhaven in 2004. She was single at the time and her former boss from Michigan had moved to The Villages and suggested this was the place for her. An avid golfer, The Villages offered inexpensive golf and free executive golf if you walked the course.
In 2011, she retired and since I was already retired, we became snowbirds, living in The Villages from October to May each year. At the time, golf was rather inexpensive, however, that has significantly changed through the years. I’ll use Palmer Legends as my example. In 2011, the rate to play Palmer Legends was $ 37 that included Florida tax. Today the rate for a resident member is $ 67 plus Florida tax of 7 percent. Florida tax was introduced in the fall of 2021, actually representing a 7 percent increase in rates. That equates to a 93.75 percent increase since 2011.
Priority member rates in 2011 were $791.50, that included your trail fee and priority pool membership. Two years ago, the name was changed to Enhancement Membership and this year the rate didn’t include your trail fee or pool membership. So the new rate is $1,409.19, that equates to a 78 percent increase since 2011.
This year, The Villages built approximately 4,000 new homes. Since 2011, one new country club golf course has been built and as of today, doesn’t include a clubhouse or pool. No new practice facilities have been built.
The concept of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has been changed to new concept – build it and they will come. While I love my home here in The Village of Belvedere, things are getting crowded.

Richard Huey
Village of Belvedere

 

Photos