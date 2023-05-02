Water Oaker back behind bars after skipping court in Publix theft case

A Water Oaker who forfeited her bond after skipping a court date has landed back behind bars.

Arlene Franckewitz, 71, who lives in the 55+ manufactured home community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, was booked Monday at the Lake County Jail. Her bond was set at $1,000.

The Alabama native was arrested March 23 after allegedly tucking $499.50 worth of groceries into reusable shopping bags and leaving the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande without paying for the items. She had been free on $500 bond.

She was originally due for arraignment on April 11, but she won a delay until April 25 after sending a letter of desperation to the judge on the eve of her original court date:

“My name is Arlene Franckewitz and I am 71 years old. I have an arraignment at 8 a.m tomorrow. I have tried to find a ride, as my son stole my car and blew the engine, to no avail. The bus does not even run that early.”

She skipped the April 25 court date and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Her son, 44-year-old James Franckewitz, who lives with her in Water Oak, was arrested on drug charges in 2020 in The Villages.