Another Broken Egg Cafe to open next week in The Villages

Another Broken Egg Cafe is set to open next week in The Villages.

The restaurant known for upscale brunch will be opening Monday, May 8 at 3713 Meggison Road at Brownwood.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will offer guests its southern-inspired menu offerings and signature craft cocktails from the cafe’s full bar. Operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Offerings at The Villages location include core menu items with broad fan appeal like the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros and the Southern Chicken Sandwich. In addition, the new location features a full bar where guests can enjoy Another Broken Egg Cafe’s signature craft cocktails, including the ABE Cyclone (Captain Morgan® Original Spiced Rum, Tito’s® Handmade Vodka, NOLA-style house-made punch and Frangelico®), Brunch Blueberry Margarita (Milagro® Tequila, Grand Marnier®, fresh sour mix, fresh blueberries and a blueberry rim), mimosas, bloody marys and more.

“Our newest cafe in The Villages has been carefully curated to elevate the brunch experience for guests, and we’re thrilled to deliver that experience to residents in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown,” said Paul Macaluso, CEO and president of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “We’re confident that those who choose to dine in or takeout at the new restaurant will be more than pleased with our upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch menu offerings.”

For guests on-the-go, Another Broken Egg Cafe offers online ordering with convenient takeout and delivery options to the surrounding community, as well as small and large group catering.