Court-ordered sale of Monarch Ranch opens up key industrial land in Sumter County

The court-ordered sale of the 3,400-acre Monarch Ranch has opened up key industrial land in Sumter County.

The buyer will have the opportunity to construct millions of square feet of industrial space – provided the zoning and development order is approved for such use – at the convergence point of Interstate 75 and Florida’s Turnpike, which sees more than 60 percent of all state highway truck traffic.

Avison Young’s Florida Capital Markets Group has been tapped to spearhead the court-ordered sale of Monarch Ranch.

“By acquiring a footprint of Monarch Ranch’s scale and connectivity at the midpoint of Florida’s fastest-growing cities, a developer will be able to create an industrial node that defines distribution and warehousing activity for the state’s central corridor and Gulf Coast as it continues its massive wave of growth,” said Jay Ziv of Avison Young.

Monarch Ranch is located between Wildwood and Coleman. The existing future land use map designation encourages industrial use. In addition to immediate access to Interstate 75, Florida’s Turnpike, and State Road 44, the property also directly borders CSX’s main eastern seaboard freight line, allowing for potential on-site connectivity to a 20,000-mile rail network serving 23 states.

“Florida’s industrial market continues to boom,” said John Crotty, also of Avison Young. “Investor-developer and tenant demand for industrial space with connectivity to population centers has increased significantly in the past three years as the trend of southward migration to the Sunbelt accelerated with no signs of slowing down.”

Florida attracted the most significant influx of residents compared to any other U.S. state in 2022, gaining an average of 1,217 new residents daily. As a result, demand has driven rents for industrial space across virtually all Florida markets to record highs. For example, rental rates within Monarch Ranch’s immediate vicinity rose 11.1 percent year over year as of first-quarter 2023.