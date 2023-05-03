77.6 F
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Don’t trust the bicyclists or the blinkers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was turning into The Villages off 466 to the Mira Mesa area yesterday. I used my key card to open the gate and a man on a bike sped past me and when I proceeded to go, the gate started coming down. So I’m guessing this gate only lets one vehicle through then closes. I definitely remember learning that bikes are to follow the same rules of the road as any other vehicle. I would have been extremely mad had that gate come down on my truck. I just got it out of the body shop the day before from someone damaging it, which was five days after I got it fixed from another person hitting me. How big of a vehicle do I have to drive for people to see me?. A four-door dually seems to not be big enough!
Also in regards to the man who left his blinkers on and almost got into an accident. That is something we learned about driving, don’t trust a blinker. Especially in The Villages and with a golf cart. Mine doesn’t make any noise and I know I’m not perfect and have left mine on sometimes too. Most people are retired here, what is everyone rushing around so fast for. Open your eyes, enjoy the day and slow down. Waiting a couple of seconds may mean the difference between life and death.

Janet Walden
Village of Hacienda South

 

