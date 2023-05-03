83.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
DUI suspect faces additional charge after pretending to blow during breath test

By Staff Report
Ramnarain Hardutt

A drunk driving suspect is facing an additional criminal charge after pretending to blow during a breath test.

Ramnarain Hardutt, 62, of Summerfield was driving a silver Honda with non-functioning taillights when he was pulled over Tuesday night in Ocala.

The self-employed carpet cleaner was showing signs of impairment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The native of Guyana claimed he’d consumed “two beers.”

Prior to participating in field sobriety exercises, Hardutt complained he has “bad knees.” But he also admitted he plays softball and was fit enough to proceed with the tests. He incorrectly recited the alphabet and struggled through the physical exercises.

He was transported to the Marion County Jail where he was asked to submit a breath sample. Instead of blowing into the device as instructed, Hardutt would pretend he was blowing into the machine. A single breath sample was captured and registered .192 blood alcohol content. Hardutt refused to provide a second sample. A criminal history check revealed Hardutt had been arrested in 2014 in Marion County for refusal to submit to DUI testing.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to DUI testing. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

