Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Funeral for teen killed in horse-riding mishap will be at World Equestrian Center

By Staff Report

The funeral for a teen killed in a weekend horse-riding mishap will be at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

Hannah Serfass, 15, died Sunday after the tragic accident at Fox Lea Farm in Venice.

Her funeral will be at noon Monday, May 8 at the World Equestrian Center, where she competed in horse riding events. Visitation will take place for two hours prior to the funeral. You can read her complete obituary at this link.

Hannah Serfass was a rising star in the equestrian world
Hannah Serfass was a rising star in the equestrian world.

The United States Equestrian Federation said Serfass was was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, during the competition when the horse “tripped and suffered a rotational fall,” and fell on her.

The Webster girl was transported to the hospital, where she died, the federation said. The horse was not injured.

The USEF described Serfass as a “very talented up-and-coming young rider” who was “known for her passion for hoses, her natural ability, and her work ethic. She recently won a talent search for show jumping earlier this year, and won several medals at the World Equestrian Center in Marion County.

Serfass was home schooled but competed on the track team at Wildwood Middle High School.

