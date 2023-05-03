68.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
By Staff Report
Hannah Micayla Serfass, 15, passed away on April 30, 2023 in Venice, Florida.

Her funeral will be at noon Monday, May 8 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Visitation will take place for two hours prior to the funeral.

She was born in Clearwater, Florida on August 03, 2007 to David and Janine Serfass. Hannah was a hard worker born with determination, endless ability and a love for God. She participated in tap dance, ballet, gymnastics, cross country, track, basketball, and horse riding (English and Western). Her passion was riding horses, so it is a blessing that she entered heaven’s gates on one. However, she would have ridden a cow if that’s all she had. More than horses, Hannah would love to spend time riding with her brother and enjoying the freedom to stop for ice cream before dinner. They shared a very special friendship. She attended Gospel Train Preschool in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Skycrest Christian School in Clearwater, Florida, Keswick Christian School in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has been homeschooled since the last month of fifth grade. Hannah was just finishing tenth grade. She participated in sports in many schools, most recently at Wildwood Middle High School. Hannah, also, attended 4-H in Sumter County, Florida. She raised two pigs, purposefully, to make money to ride horses. She was full of life, and horses loved her. She , also, had five dogs, a cat, and many cattle at home. In lieu of flowers we request blue ribbons with a special message on the back to present to Hannah. Some will be provided at the service. She is survived by her parents: David Duane and Janine Joy Serfass of Webster, Florida; brother: David Benjamin Serfass of Webster, Florida; sister: Destinie Carolyn and Joshua Velasquez of Ocala, Florida; grandparents: Charlotte Serfass of Wadsworth, Ohio; Ronald and Darlene Baksa of Palm Harbor, Florida; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Gerald Serfass. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting this GoFundMe, https://gofund.me/0a215496.

Photos