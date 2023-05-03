Neil Max Cohen, 65, of Summerfield Florida passed away on April 26th 2023 in Lady Lake Florida.

Neil was born in Macon, Georgia to Isaac and Mary Cohen on July 25th 1957. He went to high school at Sanford Naval Academy and graduated in 1975. He went on to earn a degree in Liberal Arts from Neil Mercer University. He worked as a self-employed business owner and avid musician. He enjoyed RC airplanes, music, and restoring classic cars.

Neil is survived by his sisters, Carol (Ted) Enfield and Susan Manning. His brother, Charles Cohen. His nephews, Andrew Enfield and Jordan Cohen and his niece, Marrisa Enfield. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Mary Cohen.

Graveside funeral service will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery on Sunday April 30th at 1:00 PM with Rabbi Boxt officiating. Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will be handling the funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rabbi Boxt, and Neil’s neighbors John and Tina Belcher, Florida.