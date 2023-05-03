68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
type here...

Neil Max Cohen

By Staff Report
Neil Max Cohen
Neil Max Cohen

Neil Max Cohen, 65, of Summerfield Florida passed away on April 26th 2023 in Lady Lake Florida.

Neil was born in Macon, Georgia to Isaac and Mary Cohen on July 25th 1957. He went to high school at Sanford Naval Academy and graduated in 1975. He went on to earn a degree in Liberal Arts from Neil Mercer University. He worked as a self-employed business owner and avid musician. He enjoyed RC airplanes, music, and restoring classic cars.

Neil is survived by his sisters, Carol (Ted) Enfield and Susan Manning. His brother, Charles Cohen. His nephews, Andrew Enfield and Jordan Cohen and his niece, Marrisa Enfield. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Mary Cohen.

Graveside funeral service will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery on Sunday April 30th at 1:00 PM with Rabbi Boxt officiating. Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will be handling the funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rabbi Boxt, and Neil’s neighbors John and Tina Belcher, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We should have expected explosive growth in The Villages

A Village of Valle Verde resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shakes her head in astonishment that residents are “surprised” at the explosive growth of The Villages.

The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that The Villages is America’s Most Diabetic UN-Friendly Town. He suggests some changes in a Letter to the Editor.

The price of golf continues to climb in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident offers a history of the climbing price of golf in The Villages.

Downgraded golf for residents south of State Road 44

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents of The Villages south of State Road 44 are being shortchanged when it comes to golf.

The Villages could care less about the locals

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bushnell resident writes that The Villages and its residents could care less about the locals in Sumter County.

Photos