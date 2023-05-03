68.6 F
By Staff Report
Sharon Ernst (nee Dwyer) of The Villages, FL passed away on April 4, 2023, after a brief illness.

Sharon was born on January 5, 1940, in Torrance, California. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Ernst, her parents Richard and Irene Dwyer, her brother Richard Dwyer, Jr., and her beloved dog, Trooper. She is survived by her sons Michale (wife Susan Riggs-Ernst) of Mickleton, NJ, and Richard (wife Cynthia Colla-Ernst) of The Villages, FL, her grandchildren Marina, Carl, Lila, and Curt Ernst, and her cat, Honey, as well as many loving friends and neighbors.

Sharon grew up in Redondo Beach, California. She met her husband, Thomas, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. The two married in 1959. They soon moved east, first to Colonial Heights, VA, and then to Vineland, NJ. The Ernst family lived in Vineland for over 50 years. Sharon was most proud that both of her sons were New Jersey State Troopers, and that both retired after 25 years of service.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Sharon was a manager at Sears Department Store in Vineland for many years. In 2017, she and her husband retired to The Villages, Florida, where they purchased the first new home of their lives in the Village of Fenney.

Sharon was a lifelong advocate for veterans, women, children, and animal rights. She was especially passionate about child literacy and supporting no-kill animal shelters. In retirement, she was often found bringing meals to her beloved neighbors or contributing donations to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Leesburg Humane Society, the VFW, and local food pantries, as well as making paracord bracelets for active-duty servicemen.

Sharon was also a faithful Christian and enjoyed worshipping with her family at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL.

Sharon is most fondly remembered for her loving, generous spirit and her dedication to her family. She considered herself to be richly blessed and loved sharing her blessings with others.

A memorial service will be held on May 30 at 10:30am at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL. To honor Sharon’s legacy, the Ernst family encourages donations be made to Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, K9s for Warriors, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, or the animal shelter of your choosing.

