Traffic problems will only get worse in Sawgrass Grove area

To the Editor:

Those traveling south on Meggison from Sawgrass Grove by golf cart need a multi-modal path. If you have been in The Villages for any time, it’s not a good situation to mix cars and carts on a high-volume road, and this section of Meggison is now and will become an extremely high-volume road due to its being a direct path to the turnpike to go to/from Orlando and there is a large number of homes being built so the situation will get worse as time goes on, and with not many roundabouts there is not much to keep the traffic slowed down. There is a bicycle/walking path along Meggison south of Sawgrass, but the current cart situation requires that you cross both lanes of traffic to go south from Sawgrass Grove and sometimes it can take a while to get a clear opening where you can cross. Imagine a line of carts trying to leave Sawgrass and go south, someone might become impatient and try to shoot a gap in the traffic, and someone can get hurt or worse. From Brownwood to Sawgrass on Meggison there is a separate road and multi-modal paths, so why did this stop at Sawgrass? This is a safe way to separate cars and carts, and not create a situation that has not been safe in the past and I don’t think the current situation will be safe unless the move is to separate the cars and carts on this section of Meggison.

David Neal

Village of Bradford