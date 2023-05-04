Paul J. Simmons, 72, of The Villages, died Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Cornerstone (Villages) Hospice House.

Born in New York City and raised in Maywood, New Jersey. A college grad and worldwide traveler, he could never turn down a good trip to a far-flung destination. A college administrator in Orlando, he was happiest working for several years in the music and entertainment industry, meeting and interviewing major rock and roll performers in the United States and Europe.

He is survived by his brother, Alan, sister, Frances, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be later in New Jersey besides other members. Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Cornerstone (Villages) Hospice House.