Thursday, May 4, 2023
Speeding SUV driver arrested at Southern Trace Plaza

By Staff Report
Alyson Marie Stegner
Alyson Marie Stegner

The driver of a speeding sport utility vehicle was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

Alyson Marie Stegner, 22, of Lady Lake, was caught on radar Tuesday night traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on County Road 466 in the white SUV, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop in the parking lot of Citizens First Bank, Stegner admitted she had marijuana in her vehicle. She did not have a medical marijuana license. A total of 30.9 grams of marijuana was found in the SUV.

The Indiana native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

