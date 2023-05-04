81.1 F
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thank you to Good Samaritans who helped me at Savannah Center

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Driving south on Buena Vista Boulevard, I drove over what I thought was a small branch lying in the road. Unfortunately it was larger than I realized and became stuck in my front wheels. I pulled into the parking lot of Savannah Center to see if I could remove it. A very nice gentleman who was leaving stopped his car and by my driving forward and backward he was able to pull the branch out of the wheels. His name is Mr. Valentine and from our conversation I understand he is a new resident but has friends here. If Mr. Valentine does not receive the Villages-News.com I hope his friends do and can pass along my thanks to him.
Also, as I was leaving a young man who looked like he had been working at the center stopped his truck and came over to tell me there was still part of the branch under the front of my car. I did not get his name but I would like to give my thanks to him should he or a member if his family see this letter, “You brought him up well — helpful, kind. You can be vase proud if him.”

Marion White
Village of Country Club Hills

 

