Wildwood man with drugs arrested after crash on County Road 462

A Wildwood man with drugs was arrested after a crash on County Road 462.

Brandell Demond Crossley, 21, had been driving a gray Ford Fusion at about noon Tuesday when he crashed into a tree line off County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Crossley, who admitted he was driving without a license, was found near the tree line on the east side of County Road 241. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Crossley was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $15,000 bond.