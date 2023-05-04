86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...

Wildwood man with drugs arrested after crash on County Road 462

By Staff Report
Brandell Demond Crossley
Brandell Demond Crossley

A Wildwood man with drugs was arrested after a crash on County Road 462.

Brandell Demond Crossley, 21, had been driving a gray Ford Fusion at about noon Tuesday when he crashed into a tree line off County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Crossley, who admitted he was driving without a license, was found near the tree line on the east side of County Road 241. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

Crossley was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $15,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t stop the smokers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says you can’t do much to stop the smokers.

Thank you to Good Samaritans who helped me at Savannah Center

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a couple of Good Samaritans who stepped in to help at Savannah Center.

Traffic problems will only get worse in Sawgrass Grove area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident warns that traffic problems will only get worse in the Sawgrass Grove area.

Here’s an answer to no bag drop complaint at golf course

A staffer at the Southern Oaks golf course has a solution for a Villager who complained because there is no bag drop there.

Don’t trust the bicyclists or the blinkers

A Village of Hacienda South resident urges her fellow drivers to exercise caution when interacting with bicyclist and vehicles using turn signals. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos