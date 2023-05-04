Woman living in homeless camp near Circle K arrested on trespassing warrant

A woman living in a homeless camp near a local Circle K has been arrested on a trespassing warrant.

Melanie Ann Taylor, 42, was booked last week at the Marion County Jail following her arrest at the camp near the Circle K on U.S. Hwy. 441 at Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield.

In December, Taylor had been captured on a surveillance camera trespassing on a hunting property in Marion County. The property owner found that his camouflage hunting blind had been stolen and a Spartan GoLive camera had been removed.

A signal from a GPS tracking device with the camera was traced to the Vinmar Motel in Belleview, where Taylor and her boyfriend had been staying. The signal was also detected at the homeless camp near the Circle K.

Taylor was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.