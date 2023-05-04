81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 4, 2023
type here...

Woman living in homeless camp near Circle K arrested on trespassing warrant

By Staff Report
Melanie Taylor
Melanie Taylor

A woman living in a homeless camp near a local Circle K has been arrested on a trespassing warrant.

Melanie Ann Taylor, 42, was booked last week at the Marion County Jail following her arrest at the camp near the Circle K on U.S. Hwy. 441 at Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield.

In December, Taylor had been captured on a surveillance camera trespassing on a hunting property in Marion County. The property owner found that his camouflage hunting blind had been stolen and a Spartan GoLive camera had been removed.

A signal from a GPS tracking device with the camera was traced to the Vinmar Motel in Belleview, where Taylor and her boyfriend had been staying. The signal was also detected at the homeless camp near the Circle K.

Taylor was booked at the jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Thank you to Good Samaritans who helped me at Savannah Center

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a couple of Good Samaritans who stepped in to help at Savannah Center.

Traffic problems will only get worse in Sawgrass Grove area

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident warns that traffic problems will only get worse in the Sawgrass Grove area.

Here’s an answer to no bag drop complaint at golf course

A staffer at the Southern Oaks golf course has a solution for a Villager who complained because there is no bag drop there.

Don’t trust the bicyclists or the blinkers

A Village of Hacienda South resident urges her fellow drivers to exercise caution when interacting with bicyclist and vehicles using turn signals. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We should have expected explosive growth in The Villages

A Village of Valle Verde resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shakes her head in astonishment that residents are “surprised” at the explosive growth of The Villages.

Photos