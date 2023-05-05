80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 5, 2023
type here...

Arraignment set for 95-year-old Villager in golf cart hit-and-run case

By Meta Minton
Elinor Levitt
Elinor Levitt

A 95-year-old Villager will be arraigned later this month on a charge she left the scene of an accident after her vehicle struck a fellow resident’s golf cart, resulting in serious injury to the woman.

Elinor Levitt, 95, of Sumter Senior Living was allegedly at the wheel of a green 2007 Mercury Montego on the afternoon of Dec. 29 when she ran a stop sign and hit a golf cart driven by 81-year-old Nancy Lou Hooper.

Levitt, who remains free on $5,000 bond, will be arraigned May 30 in Marion County Court.

Hooper, a full-time resident of The Villages since 2007 and a member of the Aqua Rhythms Synchronized Swim Team, had been to the Chatham Postal Station to collect her mail. Levitt, a former resident of the Village of Calumet Grove, ran a stop sign and struck Hooper’s golf cart, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A Villager witnessed the crash and tried to get Levitt to stop, but she kept going, the report said.

Nancy Lou Hooper was severly injured when her golf car was struck by a hit and run driver
Nancy Lou Hooper was severely injured when her golf car was struck by a hit- and-run driver.

Levitt’s license has been suspended for three months as part of a ticket she had been issued for violation of right of way as part of the accident investigation. Levitt, while still living on Creekside Circle in the Village of Calumet Grove, had been ticketed in 2020 on a charge of careless driving following an accident near the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. The New York native had been at the wheel of the same green 2007 Mercury Montego that she was driving when she hit Hooper’s golf cart.

In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists in 2020 with her Mercedes. She fled the scene, but was tracked down after she had her Mercedes towed to a dealership in Gainesville. Thanks to a description of the car provided by a witness, law enforcement was on the lookout for the white luxury sedan.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Retirees’ incomes have not kept pace with rising costs in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident contends that retirees’ incomes have not kept pace with rising costs in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz is probably rolling over in his grave

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz’s dream has been sacrificed on the altar of greed.

We’re playing down almost to dirt

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident describes the rough conditions at golf courses in The Villages.

Gates are broken over and over again

A Village of Hacienda resident laments the fact that some gates are broken over and over again. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can’t stop the smokers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident says you can’t do much to stop the smokers.

Photos