Arraignment set for 95-year-old Villager in golf cart hit-and-run case

A 95-year-old Villager will be arraigned later this month on a charge she left the scene of an accident after her vehicle struck a fellow resident’s golf cart, resulting in serious injury to the woman.

Elinor Levitt, 95, of Sumter Senior Living was allegedly at the wheel of a green 2007 Mercury Montego on the afternoon of Dec. 29 when she ran a stop sign and hit a golf cart driven by 81-year-old Nancy Lou Hooper.

Levitt, who remains free on $5,000 bond, will be arraigned May 30 in Marion County Court.

Hooper, a full-time resident of The Villages since 2007 and a member of the Aqua Rhythms Synchronized Swim Team, had been to the Chatham Postal Station to collect her mail. Levitt, a former resident of the Village of Calumet Grove, ran a stop sign and struck Hooper’s golf cart, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A Villager witnessed the crash and tried to get Levitt to stop, but she kept going, the report said.

Levitt’s license has been suspended for three months as part of a ticket she had been issued for violation of right of way as part of the accident investigation. Levitt, while still living on Creekside Circle in the Village of Calumet Grove, had been ticketed in 2020 on a charge of careless driving following an accident near the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. The New York native had been at the wheel of the same green 2007 Mercury Montego that she was driving when she hit Hooper’s golf cart.

In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists in 2020 with her Mercedes. She fled the scene, but was tracked down after she had her Mercedes towed to a dealership in Gainesville. Thanks to a description of the car provided by a witness, law enforcement was on the lookout for the white luxury sedan.