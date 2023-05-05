Dennis Richard Connor, or “Denny” to those that knew and loved him, age 80, went to his heavenly home on April 26, 2023 in the Villages, FL.

He was born to Richard and Pauline Connor on February 28, 1943 in Defiance, OH. He grew up there with his four siblings and graduated from Defiance High School. He attended Eastern Michigan University where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business. Denny married Mary Jane Lohse in June of 1966. He worked for Sears Roebuck at the Sears Tower in Chicago for 25 years. Denny and Mary Jane raised their children in nearby Elmhurst. In 1989, they moved to Niles, MI where they opened up an Allstate Office. Dennis retired to The Villages, FL in 2006 where he enjoyed golfing, pickleball, reading, and traveling. Denny and Mary attended Hope Lutheran Church.

Dennis was a loving husband, father, “Papa” to his grandchildren, and friend. He loved talking with people of all ages and had a good sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Connor of The Villages, FL who he was married to for 56 years. He is also survived by their children Jeff Connor of Lombard, IL, Heather (Jason) Anderson, grandchildren Hannah and Neil of West Linn, OR, Michelle (Jeff) Ryburn, grandson Jesse of Elmhurst, IL; brother Larry (Susan) Connor of Sylvania, OH, sister Tami (Al) Sandifer of Adrian, MI, and sisters-in-law Suzi Connor of Scottsdale, AZ and Laura Connor of Defiance, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Fred and Terry.

His celebration of life will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Stryker, OH at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Hope Lutheran Church and Cornerstone Hospice both in The Villages, FL.