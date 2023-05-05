86.6 F
The Villages
Friday, May 5, 2023
DUI suspect arrested after fleeing domestic disturbance over his drinking

By Staff Report
Joseph Andrew Gilbert
Joseph Andrew Gilbert

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after fleeing a domestic disturbance sparked by his drinking.

Joseph Andrew Gilbert, 37, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Buick sedan Thursday afternoon when he was apprehended by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

A woman said she had been in a verbal argument with Gilbert “over his excessive consumption of alcohol,” according to an arrest report. Gilbert, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, became enraged, began swearing at her and punched her in the lower side of her face. When she tried to call 911, he tried to take away her phone. The woman screamed for her roommate to call 911, prompting Gilbert to flee the premises.

Deputies nabbed Gilbert as he was driving away. During a traffic stop, Gilbert admitted he had been drinking and also said he had “smoked a little.” Two bottles of vodka were found in the Buick. One was empty and the other was 90 percent empty. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the car. A computer check revealed that Gilbert’s license had been suspended in 2021 for failure to pay court financial obligations.

Gilbert was arrested on charges of battery, preventing use of 911, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was booked on $10,500 bond at the Marion County Jail.

