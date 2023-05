The crowd at Ednas’ on the Green cheered for a Villager’s son after he got his first hole-in-one Thursday at the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.

Benjamin Schul, 20, was visiting his mother, Tammy Schul, in the Village of Linden, when he scored the lucky ace at Hole #1.

