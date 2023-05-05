Neighbor bails out daughter arrested in attack at mother’s home in The Villages

A neighbor has bailed out a daughter arrested in an alleged attack at her mother’s home in The Villages.

Lisa Ann Waldeck, 56, was arrested last month after trying to force her way into her mother’s home on San Juan Drive in the Village of Hacienda East. The mother began the eviction process in January in an attempt to get Waldeck out of her home, according to Sumter County Court records. Waldeck had been living in the home since 2016. The mother has lived in the home since 1996 and took sole ownership of it in 2013 after the death of her husband.

Waldeck tried to force her way into the home on April 23, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Waldeck had been banging on a sliding glass door on the lanai when she got into an altercation with her sister, who suffered abrasions and contusions on her forearm while trying to prevent Waldeck from entering the home.

Waldeck was in the Sumter County Detention Center for six days before she was bonded out by her mother’s neighbor, 71-year-old Russell Bowser.

He has also generated headlines in The Villages. Bowser was arrested in 2018 in a racially fueled dispute over a parking spot at a medical office. He escaped prosecution in that case by enrolling in an anger management class. In 2017, Bowser repeatedly appeared before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors in a feud with another neighbor on San Juan Drive. Bowser was unhappy with the neighbor’s landscaping, that was erroneously approved by the Architectural Review Committee.

Bowser posted $2,000 bond for Waldeck through Bob’s 24 Hour Bail Bond.

In a form filed with the court, Waldeck indicated she has no income and has $200 in the bank. She also indicated she has $8,000 in debt. She is seeking legal representation through the public defender’s office.

She is due for arraignment on June 26 in Sumter County Court.

In 2021, Waldeck’s daughter had been arrested in an alleged attack on her grandmother in the home. The charge was later dismissed.