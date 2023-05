An Ohio woman was jailed without bond after her arrest on a Seminole County warrant.

Shannon Amber Schlueter, 43, of Cincinnati was arrested Thursday afternoon at the state probation office in Bushnell.

She was wanted on a Seminole County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Holds were put on her custody by both Seminole and Marion counties.