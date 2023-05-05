Stunning Full Moon Over Lake Sumter Viewed From Morse Bridge

This stunning full moon was setting over Lake Sumter when this photograph was taken from Morse Bridge. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
