Friday, May 5, 2023
The Villages files updated plan for golf cart parking at town square apartments

By Meta Minton

The Villages has filed an updated plan for golf cart parking for future apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square.

This past week, The Villages filed a minor modification application with the Town of Lady Lake to provide eight golf cart parking spaces for the occupants of the apartments in the Van Patten House.

The proposal calls for a modification to one of the landscape islands near the Van Patten House and will not reduce or modify any parking in the vicinity that exists at present, according to town officials.

The  Van Patten House is the former home of Katie Belle’s.

The Villages’ desire to put apartments in at the former home of Katie Belle’s has been a sore point with many longtime residents.

In 2022, the Lady Lake Commission voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the Van Patten House. However, within days of that meeting, Commissioner Ed Freeman contacted the town’s attorney and admitted he had misgivings about his vote, due to the likelihood of a lawsuit by The Villages. Ultimately, Freeman changed his vote, providing a margin of victory for The Villages.

